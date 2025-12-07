College Football Playoff Rankings Unveiled Ahead of Championship Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The College Football Playoff (CFP) rankings for 2025 have been released just ahead of the conference championship games set for this weekend. The committee’s Top 25 featured several surprises, with James Madison making its first appearance of the season at No. 25.

As the regular season concludes, the implications of the playoff rankings loom large. If James Madison defeats Troy in the Sun Belt Championship and Duke upsets Virginia, the Dukes could qualify for the playoff, leaving the Atlantic Coast Conference without a representative.

Arizona moved up seven spots to rank No. 18 following a victory against Arizona State, which has bolstered BYU‘s playoff chances. The Cougars, now 11-1, will play Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship, and a win could secure their place in the playoff despite being overlooked previously by pundits.

In the ACC, discussions swirl around Texas and their season’s end with a 9-3 record. Coach Steve Sarkisian has argued that the Longhorns’ challenging schedule, including a matchup against Ohio State, should not dim their playoff prospects.

Notably, this year’s playoff will adopt a new format, allowing for a total of 12 teams, including five conference champions. This alteration could lead to a competitive landscape during playoff selection.

Virginia Rugby coach Tony Elliott is thrilled about the Cavaliers’ rise, as they currently stand at 10-2 after a rough previous season. A win against Duke in the championship could solidify their spot in the playoff.

As we approach a busy championship weekend, all eyes will be on the results, as the winners could dramatically shift the landscape for the upcoming playoff.