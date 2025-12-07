Sports
2025 College Football Playoff Bracket Set for Sunday Reveal
Nashville, TN – The 2025 College Football Playoff (CFP) will unveil its 12-team bracket on Sunday, Dec. 7, at noon ET, continuing the expanded format first introduced last year. This year’s structure grants automatic berths to the five highest-ranked conference champions, while the remaining seven spots go to the next highest-ranked teams regardless of conference.
Under this format, the top four seeds will receive a first-round bye, with seeds five through twelve competing in initial games hosted at the higher seed’s home stadium. This structure rewards regular-season performance as the playoffs near their final phase with the Selection Show just days away.
“Selection Sunday is the moment every contender has been waiting for,” said a CFP spokesperson. “Fans will be eager to see which teams earn a spot and the seeding for the playoffs.”
Many teams are looking solid for playoff spots, while several others remain “on the bubble.” With conference championships coming up, the final seeding will likely depend on crucial wins and losses. According to projections, potential participants in the 12-team field include Ohio State, Indiana, Georgia, Texas A&M or Texas Tech, along with other notable teams.
“It’s anyone’s game right now,” said College Football Zone, adding that with conference championship results, the landscape can change significantly.
The first round of the CFP is scheduled for Dec. 19 and 20, with quarterfinals set to be played on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day at prominent bowl locations. College Football fans remain eager to see how their teams will fare as championship week approaches.
