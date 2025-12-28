Sports
College Football Playoff Schedule Released for 2025-26 Season
MIAMI, Fla. — The College Football Playoff (CFP) has released its schedule for the upcoming 2025-26 season, revealing key matchups, dates, and locations for its bowl games.
The playoff is set to begin on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, with the Cotton Bowl at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. This bowl serves as one of the quarterfinals in the national championship series.
New Year’s Day will see multiple bowl games, including the Orange Bowl at noon, followed by the Rose Bowl at 4 p.m., and lastly, the Sugar Bowl at 8 p.m., all on ESPN. These games are crucial as they determine which teams advance to the semifinals.
The semifinals will occur shortly after, with the Fiesta Bowl set for Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. ET, followed by the Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9, at the same time. Both games will also be broadcasted on ESPN.
The culminating game, the College Football Playoff National Championship, will take place on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Florida, also airing on ESPN. Fans are eagerly anticipating which teams will emerge from the season to compete for the title.
As the bowl games approach, teams are finalizing their rosters and preparing for what promises to be an exciting postseason. The matchups have college football enthusiasts buzzing with anticipation for the thrilling content that awaits.
