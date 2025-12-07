Sports
College Football Polls Shift After Championship Weekend Results
INDIANAPOLIS, IN – The Associated Press college football poll saw significant shifts Sunday following the championship weekend results. Indiana has claimed its first outright Big Ten title since 1945 and is expected to top the poll after finishing the season 13-0.
With the Hoosiers’ victory against Ohio State, they will likely secure the No. 1 position in both the AP poll and the College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State, previously unbeaten, dropped from the top spot.
Georgia is projected to move up to the No. 2 position after decisively defeating Alabama in the SEC Championship Game, avenging its only loss of the season. Texas Tech, the Big 12 champion, is also expected to rise in the rankings after another significant win.
Alabama’s loss raises questions about their playoff eligibility as they are expected to drop in the rankings. Voters will need to make adjustments after the Crimson Tide’s struggles against Georgia’s defense.
BYU, which also lost on championship weekend, finds itself on the outside looking in for the playoffs. Despite a strong season overall, their performance in key games against top opponents has led to their exclusion from the playoff conversation.
The final polls following this weekend will offer insight and set the stage for the upcoming College Football Playoff selection announcements.
