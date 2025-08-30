College Football Prospects for the 2026 NFL Draft Analyzed

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The 2025 college football season has just begun, but attention is already shifting to next spring’s NFL Draft. Trevor Sikkema, Lead NFL Draft Analyst for Pro Football Focus (PFF), detailed 15 tight end prospects poised to make an impact in the 2026 NFL Draft. Notable names include Max Klare, Kenyon Sadiq, and Marlin Klein, each bringing unique skills and backgrounds.

Max Klare is a top prospect known for his movement skills and savvy route-running. With a high target total and impressive receiving grades in 2024, he has demonstrated potential as an essential part of a passing attack. However, his blocking has been inconsistent, and improvement in this area could elevate his draft stock.

Kenyon Sadiq stands out with his combination of size and athleticism. Previously a dual-threat high school athlete who excelled as both a receiver and defensive back, Sadiq is expected to step into a prominent tight end role as a focal point in the offense this season.

Marlin Klein, hailing from Cologne, Germany, has shown steady improvement since starting football in high school. Known for his technical skills in pass protection and a deceptive vertical threat, Klein’s development will be closely watched throughout the upcoming season.

Other prospects highlighted by Sikkema include Joly and Royer. Joly, who has evolved from a two-star high school recruit to a standout receiving tight end, continues to improve his blocking skills. Royer, an older six-year senior, will seek to solidify his role as a key target for the Bearcats.

As college football progresses, more players will emerge on Sikkema’s radar, and the landscape of the 2026 NFL Draft will become clearer.