College Football Rankings Update as Season Hits Week 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio – As college football enters Week 3 of its regular season, fans are keenly watching the latest rankings, scores, and schedules across the nation. Teams are vying not only for game wins but also for a spot in this year’s national championship.

The AP Top 25 poll for Week 3 showcases Ohio State at the top, receiving 57 first-place votes and a total of 1,614 points. The Buckeyes are currently undefeated with a record of 2-0.

Following closely is Penn State, ranked second with 1,524 points and also at 2-0. LSU comes in at third place with 1,487 points. All teams are looking to prove they belong among the top contenders this season.

Other notable rankings include Oregon at fourth with 1,375 points and Miami at fifth with 1,360 points. Georgia and Texas are also part of the top ten, showcasing their strong performances early this season.

Meanwhile, the Delaware State Hornets led by DeSean Jackson have joined the top ten of Stan Becton’s Week 3 HBCU football power rankings, indicating a stronger push from historically black colleges and universities in the competition.

As the weekend approaches, teams will prepare for matchups that could significantly impact their positions in the rankings. The excitement for college football continues to build, with each game bringing new opportunities for surprise results and upsets.

Football enthusiasts can stay updated with the latest scores and links to live reporting. As teams aim for the top, the competition promises to be fierce throughout the season.