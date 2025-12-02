College Football Regular Season Wraps Up as Playoff Picture Takes Shape

OXFORD, Miss. — The regular season of college football has concluded, bringing an exciting finish across the nation.

Several programs secured bowl eligibility in the final minutes of their last games, reaching the coveted 6-6 record. Teams like Texas A&M and others pulled off shocking upsets that placed them in contention for the College Football Playoff (CFP).

The focus now shifts to determining the postseason destinations for the 82 bowl-eligible teams, beginning with the CFP selection committee’s rankings on Tuesday. These rankings will help clarify which teams secure spots in the playoff, particularly what effect recent coaching changes may have on certain teams.

For instance, the Ole Miss Rebels, facing the loss of their head coach and several assistants, could still make the playoff despite complications. The committee is likely to consider the team’s performance and strength of schedule, but many are speculating about a potential first-round game between Alabama and Notre Dame at Notre Dame Stadium.

Even with prominent schools like Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and Oregon in the mix, the committee might opt to reduce Ole Miss’s ranking to avoid a rematch with Oklahoma. This decision could reshape the playoff bracket and enhance the likelihood of thrilling matchups in the early rounds.

As the teams gear up for the bowl games, matchups such as Vanderbilt against Miami in the Gator Bowl promise excitement. Meanwhile, the Citrus Bowl is almost a lock for a Texas-Michigan showdown.

This weekend will clarify how the College Football Playoff and various bowl games will unfold for the 2025-26 season. Major teams including Ohio State, Georgia, Indiana, Texas Tech, and Oregon have secured high rankings, pushing for competitive matchups.

Notable postseason games will kick off soon, with the Cricket Celebration Bowl starting December 13, followed by several other bowl games through New Year’s weekend. As fans prepare, they look forward to how the selection committee’s choices impact this year’s playoff race.

It’s a remarkable finish that not only highlights the unpredictability of the sport but also sets the stage for a thrilling postseason.