2025 College Football Season: Key Games to Watch This Fall

NEW YORK, NY – As the 2025 college football season approaches, excitement builds with Iowa State and Kansas State set to kick off from Dublin on August 23.

With the season drawing near, ESPN reporters highlighted crucial games, each poised to influence team success dramatically. Examples include powerhouse programs such as LSU and Clemson, who will face early season tests that could define their campaigns.

For instance, the Tigers will host LSU in a highly anticipated opener on August 30. Clemson, looking to shake off past struggles in season openers, is banking on star quarterback Cade Klubnik to lead them against a formidable SEC opponent.

Likewise, fans are eager for the rematch between Penn State and Oregon on September 27. This clash follows last year’s Big Ten Championship, where Oregon reigned supreme. The Nittany Lions are under pressure to clinch victory at Beaver Stadium, which will be pivotal as they aim for a playoff berth.

Another significant game occurs on October 11, featuring Texas and Oklahoma in their annual showdown. Historically unpredictable, this rivalry could swing the momentum for both teams as the season progresses.

Georgia’s early SEC road game against Tennessee on September 13 will test the Bulldogs’ mettle as they contend with a formidable atmosphere at Neyland Stadium.

As teams prepare for their upcoming battles, eyes will be on how new players blend into existing structures, with coaches like James Franklin of Penn State and Kirby Smart of Georgia closely monitored for their strategic decisions.

The impending season is packed with potential turning points, making each week essential for title aspirations.