College Football Season Kicks Off with Week 0 Action

DUBLIN, Ireland — College football kicks off its 2025 season this Saturday with the much-anticipated Week 0, featuring several exciting matchups. One of the highlights includes a top-25 contest between No. 22 Iowa State and No. 17 Kansas State.

This year marks the start of a new chapter for college football fans, though ESPN‘s popular College GameDay will not make its return until Week 1 next Saturday. The show will debut from Columbus, Ohio, for the matchup between No. 3 Ohio State and No. 1 Texas. Before then, ESPN will air a special tribute to longtime commentator Lee Corso, titled Not So Fast My Friend: A Lee Corso Special, on Friday at 9 p.m. ET.

ESPN is ramping up its college football programming for the 2025-26 season, bringing back familiar faces while introducing new talent. Zubin Mehenti will host College Football Live from Tuesday to Thursday, joined by analysts like Sam Acho and Roddy Jones, while college football insider Pete Thamel will contribute on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Additionally, ESPN will feature a two-hour College Football Countdown special this weekend as fans gear up for the Iowa State vs. Kansas State clash. This preview show will air from 10 a.m. to noon and will be hosted by Rece Davis along with various analysts offering insights into the upcoming games.

The special promises to include interviews with coaches and players, providing fans with a deeper look at the teams before the noon kickoff. Taylor McGregor will also present live updates from Dublin, interviewing both head coaches before the big match begins.

To enhance fan engagement, ESPN is launching an enhanced app featuring all twelve networks and services directly accessible to users. The app will integrate features like game stats, ESPN BET information, and a personalized SportsCenter for You, making it easier for fans to stay connected with this season’s action.

As anticipation builds for the season ahead, fans are already looking forward to the thrilling contests scheduled for the coming weeks. This Saturday’s Dublin match-up marks the beginning of a season filled with rivalries, high stakes, and unforgettable moments.