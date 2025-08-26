2025 College Football Season Kicks Off With Thrilling Matchups

Indianapolis, IN – The 2025 college football season officially begins this week with a host of exciting matchups slated from August 28 to September 1. After a brief preview in Week 0, fans are eager for the rush of competitive play.

This week’s schedule features several notable games, including ranked showdowns. Among the highlights, Alabama, ranked No. 8, faces Florida State, and the No. 1 ranked Texas Longhorns host No. 2 Ohio State. The weekend promises an intense atmosphere as teams battle for an early edge in the standings.

Fans can look forward to a variety of matches, including the game between Auburn and Baylor on Friday night, and a Sunday contest featuring Notre Dame against Miami. These games will kick off with fervor as programs begin their quest for the College Football Playoff.

Several games are also drawing attention due to betting spreads, with Alabama favored by 13.5 points against Florida State. The Seminoles are coming off a rough season, finishing 2-10, and hope to turn their fortunes around. Florida State struggled offensively last year, ranking near the bottom in college football for total and scoring offense.

Meanwhile, Texas looks to solidify its status as a powerhouse as they open against a tough Ohio State team. According to betting models, Alabama is expected to win convincingly against Florida State, adding to the anticipation for the season opener.

As teams prepare for the season ahead, the excitement builds around the potential for upsets and breakout performances. The 2025 college football season arrives with all the unpredictability that fans thrive on, setting the stage for an unforgettable year.