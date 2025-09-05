2025 College Football Season Kicks Off with Major Matchups

(Austin, Texas) The 2025 college football season officially begins today, showcasing several marquee matchups that could have significant playoff implications. Among the games featured, notable top 10 teams will face off in two key contests that could lead to potential playoff rematches later in the season.

Texas is set to debut freshman quarterback Arch Manning as they take on reigning champion Ohio State, ranked No. 3, in a highly anticipated matchup at the Horseshoe. The Longhorns, ranked No. 1 in the preseason AP football rankings, hope to extend their win streak into the new season.

Meanwhile, a thrilling game between LSU and Clemson will also take place under the lights tonight, with two standout quarterbacks leading powerful offenses. This matchup promises to be a highlight of the opening week.

The complete Week 1 college football schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

Texas at Ohio State on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. on Fox. Current line: Ohio State -1.5.

Syracuse at Tennessee on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. on ABC. Current line: Tennessee -13.5.

Old Dominion at Indiana on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 12 p.m. on FS1. Current line: Indiana -23.5.

Nevada at Penn State on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS. Current line: Penn State -43.5.

Marshall at Georgia on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN. Current line: Georgia -38.5.

Alabama at Florida State on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on ABC. Current line: Alabama -14.5.

South Dakota at Iowa State on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on Fox. Current line: Iowa State -15.5.

Montana State at Oregon on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. on BTN. Current line: Oregon -27.5.

Illinois State at Oklahoma on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. on ESPN+. Current line: Oklahoma -36.5.

Long Island at Florida on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Current line: Florida -45.5.

North Dakota at Kansas State on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. on ESPN+. Current line: Kansas State -25.5.

UTSA at Texas A&M on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Current line: Texas A&M -23.5.

LSU at Clemson on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. Current line: Clemson -4.5.

New Mexico at Michigan on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on NBC. Current line: Michigan -34.5.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Texas Tech on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+. Current line: Texas Tech -53.

Georgia State at Ole Miss on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 7:45 p.m. on SECN. Current line: Ole Miss -33.5.

East Texas A&M at SMU on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 9 p.m. on ACCN. Current line: SMU -49.5.

Northern Arizona at Arizona State on Saturday, Aug. 30 at 10 p.m. on ESPN+. Current line: Arizona State -28.5.

As the teams take the field today, fans and players alike are eager to see how these pivotal matchups will set the stage for the rest of the season.