College Football Season Opens with Warhawks vs. Red Flash

MONROE, Louisiana — The 2025 college football season kicks off Thursday night as the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks take on the St. Francis Red Flash at Malone Stadium. The matchup is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET, with live coverage available on ESPN.

This game marks the season opener for both teams, with the Warhawks coming off a modest 5–7 record last year, their best performance since 2019. Entering his second year as head coach, Bryant Vincent seeks to improve the team’s standing in the Sun Belt Conference, where they are projected to finish last in the West division.

“Playing at home gives us an advantage, especially in season openers where we have an impressive record of 20 wins, 7 losses, and 2 ties,” Vincent said. The Warhawks return several key players, including six All-Sun Belt selections from 2024, among them standout defensive lineman Kevontay Wells.

Across the field, St. Francis, coached by Chris Villarrial in his 14th year, looks to rebound from a challenging 4–7 record last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs, adding another layer of intrigue to the game.

In terms of performance, UL Monroe struggled offensively last season, ranking in the bottom 25 FBS teams with an average of just 21.0 points per game. On defense, they allowed 28.8 points per game. St. Francis fared similarly, finishing near the bottom of the FCS with an average of 282.6 total offensive yards, although they excelled defensively, ranking second in their league by allowing only 266.4 yards per game.

Fans can catch the game through an ESPN stream, making this exciting matchup accessible to a wider audience. As both teams look to start their season on a high note, all eyes will be on Malone Stadium for the kickoff.