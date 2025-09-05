College Football’s Week 2 Kickoff: Key Matchups and Viewing Details

Norman, Oklahoma – The college football season continues this weekend with a packed schedule for Week 2. Among the slate of games, No. 15 Michigan will face No. 18 Oklahoma on Saturday night, the only ranked vs. ranked matchup of the weekend.

In total, 24 of the nation’s top-25 teams will be in action on Saturday, contributing to a whopping 83-game lineup across the country. Fans will have plenty of exciting matchups to enjoy.

Starting at noon, No. 1 Ohio State will take on Grambling at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. This key game will kick off a series of high-stakes contests throughout the afternoon. Fans can catch the action on BTN.

Another highlight includes No. 4 Georgia meeting Austin Peay at Sanford Stadium in Athens at 3:30 p.m. ET. This game will be broadcast on ESPN+/SECN+.

As evening falls, the thrilling matchup between Michigan and Oklahoma will commence at 7:30 p.m. ET in Norman. All eyes will be on the outcome of this clash, making it a must-watch event for college football fans.

Games this weekend will be broadcast across various networks, including ESPN, ABC, BTN, and FS1. Viewers should check their local listings for specific game times and channels.

Despite the loss of Bill Belichick’s managed team during Week 1, the excitement remains high as teams across the nation gear up for another round of action on the field.

Fans are looking forward to a thrilling day packed with competitive play.