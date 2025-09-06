College Football Week 2 Features Key Matchups and Renewed Rivalries

Chicago, IL – Week 2 of the college football season may not boast as many high-profile matchups as the opening week, but it offers fans several intriguing games. With only one contest featuring ranked teams, many powerhouse programs are taking on FCS opponents before diving into conference play.

Among the notable matchups, No. 11 Illinois will face a significant challenge as they travel to compete against Duke at noon on ESPN. The Fighting Illini, firm contenders for the College Football Playoff, feature an experienced lineup, highlighted by their quarterback’s impressive stats. Duke’s new quarterback had an outstanding debut last week, throwing for 389 yards and three touchdowns.

In another exciting contest, Iowa State will take on rival Iowa at noon on Fox. The annual Cy-Hawk Trophy game has been fiercely contested, with recent years seeing dramatic one-possession finishes. Iowa State aims to continue its winning momentum after breaking a six-game losing streak against Iowa last season.

Also at noon, No. 6 Oklahoma State will match up with Oregon on CBS. This game could be pivotal for both teams as they navigate their conference title aspirations. However, Oklahoma State’s coach Mike Gundy faces challenges this season, particularly with a player recovering from injury.

Another notable rivalry returns this Saturday when Kansas faces Missouri in the Border Showdown. For the first time since 2011, the teams will clash once again, as their previous rivalry was paused due to Missouri’s move to the SEC. The two universities are set to continue playing against each other in the coming seasons, with agreements already in place for games in 2031 and 2032.

The only ranked matchup of the week features No. 15 Michigan visiting No. 18 Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. on ABC. These storied programs are looking to bounce back from disappointing seasons last year. Fans will have their eyes on Michigan’s new quarterback, who will face a tough test against Oklahoma’s defense.

As the college football season heats up, numerous games are set to capture the attention of fans. The action culminates on Saturday with several exciting matchups across media outlets.