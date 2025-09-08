College Football Week 2: Shocking Upsets and Dominant Wins

ARLINGTON, Texas — Week 2 of the college football season showcased surprising results as ranked teams faced off against unranked opponents, leading to a shift in the rankings.

The most significant upset came when No. 13 Florida fell 18-16 to South Florida, marking their second loss in as many weeks. A late-game 20-yard field goal by USF sealed the win, elevating the Bulls’ season to two victories over ranked teams.

Meanwhile, No. 17 SMU was upset by Baylor in a thrilling double-overtime match, where the Bears triumphed 48-45. Baylor faced a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter but rallied to send the game into overtime, securing a crucial win.

Not all stories ended in heartbreak for the ranked teams, as No. 1 Ohio State dominated Grambling, winning 70-0. Quarterback Julian Sayin threw four touchdown passes, setting a hot pace for the Buckeyes this season.

In Norman, the No. 18 Oklahoma Sooners defeated No. 15 Michigan 24-13, with quarterback John Mateer leading the charge with 344 total yards. This win marks an important step for the Sooners under head coach Brent Venables.

LSU continued to show strength with a 23-7 win against Louisiana Tech, thanks to a solid defensive effort, which has so far allowed only 17 points in two games.

Another notable performance came from No. 5 Miami, which handily defeated Bethune-Cookman 45-3. Quarterback Emory Williams threw for multiple touchdowns and demonstrated the team’s dominance.

On the other hand, No. 3 Texas faced challenges but ultimately won 38-7 against San Jose State, with Arch Manning connecting with Parker Livingstone for an impressive 83-yard touchdown pass.

As the season progresses, teams will need to address their weaknesses, particularly those exposed during these matches. Week 3 promises another chance for higher-stakes matchups as teams aim to improve and secure their standings in the rankings.