College Football Week 4 Insights: Key Matchups and Predictions

PULLMAN, Wash. — The 2025 college football season enters its fourth week, featuring critical matchups that could reshape the playoff landscape. With teams competing for positioning, this weekend promises excitement as conference play intensifies.

As we head into Saturday, several matchups stand out. No. 22 Auburn visits No. 11 Oklahoma in an SEC clash, where both teams aim for early momentum in the conference. Meanwhile, No. 9 Illinois faces No. 19 Indiana, a matchup that could impact their standings significantly.

The notable clash between unbeatens sees No. 17 Texas Tech traveling to No. 16 Utah. Both teams have showcased explosive offense, setting the stage for an action-packed encounter expected to be a preview of the Big 12 Championship.

In the Big Ten, Nebraska hopes to secure its first victory over Michigan since 2013. Both teams are working through roster challenges, and this game is critical for both programs’ playoff aspirations.

Last weekend, the results shook up perceptions across the nation. Indiana’s 63-10 rout of Illinois not only marked the Hoosiers’ first win over a top-10 opponent in five years but also placed them in a favorable position heading into conference play. Meanwhile, Ole Miss achieved a decisive victory over Tulane, reaffirming their status as playoff contenders.

The future of college football’s playoff format sets the stage for intense competition. The top five ranked conference champions and the next seven highest-ranked teams will qualify for the playoffs. As the stakes rise, teams are keenly aware that every game counts towards their postseason goals.

In the race for bowl games, Memphis faces South Florida in a pivotal matchup aiming for bowl eligibility. Both teams have had varied success this season and are looking to gain momentum within the American Athletic Conference.

With the backdrop of rivalry games and playoff implications, week four of the college football season promises to deliver thrilling moments and significant storylines that could shape the future of this year’s championships. Fans are encouraged to tune in as the action unfolds.