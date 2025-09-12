College Football Week 3: High Stakes and Must-Win Matchups

Atlanta, GA – As college football enters Week 3, some teams find themselves in must-win situations following disappointing starts. Teams like Notre Dame, Kansas State, and Alabama all seek redemption during intense matchups this Saturday.

Notre Dame will bounce back from its narrow defeat to Miami in Week 1 as it faces off against Texas A&M. The Irish’s defense struggled against Miami, ranking 126th in defensive success rate. Coach Marcus Freeman will need a solid performance from quarterback Sam Hartman, who showed potential but also limitations in the loss.

Meanwhile, Kansas State, having lost two of its first three matches, welcomes Arizona. The Wildcats’ struggles stem from a battered run game averaging only 109 yards per game. Star tailback Treshaun Edwards, who missed earlier games due to an ankle injury, is set to return and could inject new energy into the team.

Across the landscape, Alabama must prove itself against Wisconsin after a shaky season opener against Florida State. The Crimson Tide hopes to replicate last week’s commanding victory against Louisiana-Monroe while ensuring defensive pressure on a formidable Badgers offense.

Other intriguing games include the Backyard Brawl between Pittsburgh and West Virginia, as well as the rivalry clash between Ole Miss and Arkansas, both of which promise to deliver high-energy performances.

As tensions rise and so much is on the line, football fans can expect a thrilling weekend filled with pivotal matchups that could redefine the playoff landscape.