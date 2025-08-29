College Football Week 1 Kicks Off with DFS Insights and Betting Picks

NEW YORK, NY — The 2025 college football season officially starts on Thursday, August 28, with the first full slate of games. Seventeen matchups are lined up, offering plenty of opportunities for fans and bettors alike.

Among the key games is N.C. State facing East Carolina at 7 p.m. ET. N.C. State quarterback CJ Bailey, priced at $9,500 on DraftKings and $9,800 on FanDuel, has shown promise after a solid performance last season, including 279 rushing yards and five touchdowns. “Bailey is the de facto QB1 today given the lack of appealing options on this slate,” analysts point out.

As teams take the field, experts highlight specific player matchups crucial for daily fantasy sports (DFS). Notable picks include running back Hollywood Smothers from N.C. State, projected to take over lead duties after the departure of Jordan Waters.

In addition to player insights, there are strategies to consider for cash games versus tournaments. “Understanding optimal lineups for cash games is critical, even for tournament players,” noted one analyst. “Cash game considerations focus on the best floor-to-ceiling combinations among players.”

For fans looking to place bets, odds indicate Wisconsin as a favorite over Miami OH, with a team total set at just 10.5 points for the RedHawks. The team faces challenges with a new offensive line featuring minimal experience, while Wisconsin looks to improve its defensive front.

Syracuse, fresh off a 10-3 season, will also face challenges as they retool their offense. The Orange lost several key players, including quarterback Kyle McCord, complicating their season start.

As the excitement builds for the games tonight, bettors can also explore various promotions, including those running on PrizePicks, where players can predict stat performances for a chance to win substantial payouts.

All eyes will be on the kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET when Boise State takes on USF, marking the official commencement of an action-packed college football season.