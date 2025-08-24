Sports
College Football Weekend Kicks Off With Exciting Week 0 Games
Dublin, Ireland — The 2025 college football season is set to start this weekend with a full slate of Week 0 games. This marks the first action on the field since Ohio State won the national championship last year. The excitement begins on Saturday, August 23, with several matchups.
The opening game kicks off in Dublin for the 10th edition of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic. Kansas State will face Iowa State in the Farmageddon rivalry, a highly anticipated clash between teams ranked in the AP top 25.
Another notable game features Fresno State visiting Kansas. This will be the first game at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium since its renovation, and the Jayhawks have sold out all tickets for the event.
Later in the day, Stanford will take on Hawai’i as they begin the season under interim head coach Frank Reich. Reich took over the team following the dismissal of former coach Troy Taylor by general manager Andrew Luck.
Here is the complete schedule for Week 0 games today, including kickoff times and TV channels:
- Kansas State vs. Iowa State — 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, Line: Kansas State -3.5
- Idaho State at UNLV — 4 p.m. ET on SSSEN/MW Network, Line: UNLV -26.5
- Fresno State at Kansas — 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, Line: Kansas -14.5
- Sam Houston at Western Kentucky — 7 p.m. ET on CBSSN, Line: Western Kentucky -9.5
- Stanford at Hawai’i — 7:30 p.m. ET on CBS, Line: Hawai’i -2.5
With the season beginning, anticipation is building, particularly for the highly-ranked teams. All eyes will be on the Wildcats as they aim to confirm their elite status against the Cyclones. The season promises to be filled with excitement as college football makes its return.
