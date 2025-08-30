College GameDay Kicks Off Season in Columbus for Texas vs. Ohio State Showdown

COLUMBUS, Ohio — ESPN‘s College GameDay is set to return for its 2025 season on Aug. 30, and this time, it will be in Columbus for the much-anticipated Week 1 clash between No. 1 Texas and No. 3 Ohio State. This matchup is not only significant for rankings but also for the historical context as GameDay frequently sets up in this location.

The first episode will celebrate the legacy of Lee Corso, who is departing after 38 years of memorable moments, including his famous headgear predictions that began in 1996. Corso’s initial pick involved the Buckeyes, who secured a 38-7 victory over Penn State during that game. He will cap off his illustrious career by selecting Ohio State once again for this high-stakes matchup.

GameDay’s location choices typically hinge on the buzz surrounding top games and storylines leading to the College Football Playoff, often favoring popular broadcasts. Nevertheless, even with Fox covering the Ohio State vs. Texas showdown, it’s clear GameDay aims to maintain its tradition.

As Corso steps away, the show will continue with notable figures like Pat McAfee and Nick Saban contributing to the coverage. Fans also speculate on the future games GameDay may cover throughout the season.

Brent Venables, head coach for Oklahoma, faces growing pressure in 2025 after enduring a losing season last year, while Michigan, ranked No. 14, seeks to build upon a promising finish. Both teams have easy first games but face intense scrutiny in the second week where they meet tougher opponents.

Meanwhile, the quarterback battle in these matchups will be pivotal, with Oklahoma eyeing transfer John Mateer and Michigan hoping for a breakthrough from true freshman Bryce Underwood. This intersection of excitement continues as the season unfolds, with the spotlight showing no signs of dimming.

As College GameDay prepares for an eventful first episode, dedicated fans are reminded of the show’s lasting impact on college football culture, and the legacy left by its beloved figure, Lee Corso.