Collier Shatters Scoring Record in WNBA All-Star Game Victory

INDIANAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier made history on July 19, 2025, scoring 36 points to lead Team Collier to a decisive 151-131 victory over Team Clark in the WNBA All-Star Game. Collier’s record-setting performance earned her the MVP title, breaking the previous All-Star scoring record.

The matchup, held in Indianapolis, started with a flurry of high-scoring plays, thanks in part to the introduction of a new 4-point shot marker on the court. Team Collier established a significant lead, outpacing their rivals by 22 points at halftime.

Skylar Diggins also had a standout performance, setting a new assist record with a triple-double that included 15 assists, 11 rebounds, and 11 points.

Team Clark, led by Caitlin Clark, faced challenges as their star player was sidelined due to a groin injury. They also dealt with injuries to other key players, including A’ja Wilson and Satou Sabally, which limited their performance.

Collier expressed her excitement about the win, stating, “It’s amazing to break a record and lead my team to victory here.”

The All-Star Game marks a period of transformation for the WNBA, scheduled to expand from 12 teams to 18 by 2030. The growth of the league reflects its rising popularity, with significant attendance and viewership increases noted over the last few seasons.

The event drew attention both on and off the court, highlighting the league’s evolution as a crucial part of pop culture. According to veteran players like Skylar Diggins, recent years have seen a notable shift, with women’s basketball becoming increasingly influential in media, fashion, and social issues.

As the league looks towards expansion and new media opportunities, players like Collier hope to continue pushing the boundaries for women’s sports.

“We are not just athletes, but voices in sports and culture,” Diggins added.

With the upcoming focus on a new media rights deal and the potential for more All-Star events in future seasons, the WNBA appears to be poised for continued growth in the years to come.