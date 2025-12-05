Phoenix, AZ – Collin Gillespie has emerged as a surprising star for the Phoenix Suns in the early weeks of the 2023-24 NBA season. After going undrafted in 2022 and struggling early on, Gillespie has found his rhythm, scoring a career-high 28 points in a recent game while hitting eight 3-pointers.

In the past ten games, Gillespie has averaged 18.0 points, 4.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, while playing about 30.6 minutes each outing. His performance has sparked conversation among fantasy basketball managers, with his ownership remaining surprisingly low in many leagues.

“It’s great to see him stepping up,” said Suns coach Monty Williams. “Injuries have pushed him into a bigger role, but he’s proven he can handle it.” Gillespie’s shooting is impressive, hitting 50% from beyond the arc in his recent games.

The Suns needed this boost, particularly since injuries have affected their lineup. Despite initial doubts, Gillespie’s ability to shoot effectively and contribute defensively has made him a reliable player as the season progresses.

This is not just a momentary surge; the Suns seem to be recognizing Gillespie’s talent. “He might just be our secret weapon moving forward,” added Williams.

Elsewhere in the league, the Atlanta Hawks have experienced a drastic turnaround since their star player, Trae Young, was sidelined with a sprained right MCL. The team has shown stronger defensive capabilities and greater balance on offense, a shift that is raising questions about Young’s role when he returns.

The Hawks have a solid opportunity to exceed their previous record of 44 wins this season. “Our depth is showing, and we’re playing better as a unit,” said forward Jalen Johnson, who has stepped up in Young’s absence. Young’s future with the team may be uncertain as he is now expected to be out for several more weeks.