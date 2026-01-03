PHOENIX, Arizona – Collin Gillespie has caught the attention of NBA fans and analysts alike as he plays a crucial role for the Phoenix Suns. During a recent game on December 23, 2025, Gillespie’s sharp shooting helped the Suns stay competitive against the Washington Wizards, a team struggling this season.

At halftime, the Suns led, but not without anxiety. The Wizards, positioned second-to-last in the Eastern Conference, managed to keep the game close, primarily due to the Suns’ lack of offensive flow. While most of the Suns players were searching for their rhythm, Gillespie stood out with consistent shooting and confidence.

“He’s been carrying us,” said Suns head coach Monty Williams. “Collin provides the clarity we need on the court, especially when the others are struggling.”

Despite their talent advantage, the Suns have at times struggled to create effective offense. The team’s reliance on isolated plays leads to lower efficiency, allowing teams like Washington to remain in contention. While Gillespie continues to shine as a point guard, the rest of the team must step up their performance.

Fans are feeling a mix of pride and unease about the Suns’ progress. Gillespie’s remarkable transformation from a little-known player to a starter and potential award contender has not gone unnoticed, but there remain questions about the team’s depth and scoring ability.

“We need to help Collin and get back to winning ways,” said Devin Booker, who missed parts of the game due to injury. “Top teams don’t just wait for things to happen; they make them happen.”

With a strong individual performance, Gillespie is having a breakout season, averaging 14 points, 5.1 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game. His defense has also been impressive, boasting an average of 1.4 steals.

As the season progresses, Gillespie aims to solidify his place as a significant contributor. Whether he becomes a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year award or Most Improved Player remains a point of discussion among fans and pundits alike.

“I’m just focused on helping my team,” Gillespie said after the game. “If that leads to awards, great. But winning is what matters most.”