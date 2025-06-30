Collin Gillespie to Sign Standard Contract with Phoenix Suns

PHOENIX, Arizona — Point guard Collin Gillespie intends to sign a standard NBA contract with the Phoenix Suns when the free-agency moratorium ends on Sunday, according to ESPN‘s Shams Charania. Gillespie, who played last season under a two-way contract, has shown he can be a reliable contributor for the struggling team.

The 26-year-old guard averaged 5.9 points, 2.4 assists, and 2.4 rebounds throughout the 2024-25 season. He shot 43% from the field and also made 43% of his attempts from three-point range. Gillespie started nine of 33 games for the Suns last season. His standout performance included a season-high of 22 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on March 28.

“It’s been a journey getting to this point,” Gillespie said. “I’m excited to keep proving myself with the Suns and contribute to the team’s success.”

Prior to joining the Suns, Gillespie played for the Denver Nuggets. He was a member of the 2023 championship squad but missed the season due to a leg fracture. After averaging 3.6 points and 1.1 assists in the 2023-24 season with Denver, he transitioned to Phoenix and improved his averages significantly.

The Suns are in need of depth at the point guard position, particularly with the uncertainty surrounding other players. Devin Booker, Jalen Green, and Bradley Beal make up a backcourt that lacks a traditional floor general. Gillespie’s signing comes as the team considers bringing back veteran Chris Paul, who left the Suns two years ago.

Sources indicate that Phoenix might offer a minimum-salary contract for Gillespie, which would be a significant financial upgrade for him after spending three seasons on two-way contracts. His performance in the previous season has given him leverage in negotiations with the Suns.

Gillespie’s continued presence on the roster could provide the team with stability as they hope to return to playoff competitiveness. With the anticipated arrival of new players from trades and the draft, the Suns continue to restructure their roster ahead of next season.