Collin Gosselin Shares Emotional Message to Siblings Amid Family Struggles

LANCASTER, Pa. — Collin Gosselin, a former star of the reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8, opened up about his fractured relationship with his siblings in an emotional post on social media. The 21-year-old sextuplet shared heartfelt thoughts on August 7, reflecting on the impact of growing up in the spotlight.

In his post, Collin included throwback photos featuring him and his siblings, including twins Mady and Cara, now 24, and his fellow sextuplets: Alexis, Hannah, Aaden, Leah, and Joel. Collin expressed his feelings with the line, “Born to be a team, us against the world,” overlaid on the nostalgic image.

Accompanied by Adele‘s song “Hometown Glory,” Collin’s second photo showed him alone in a car, with the caption, “Forced to do it alone, and wonder every day what our lives could’ve looked like.” He lamented, “Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?”

Collin expressed enduring love for his siblings, stating, “I will always love them more than anything. The tears I shed behind closed doors, thinking about the memories we could’ve shared. I love you guys.” In response to commenters, he mentioned having recently seen his sister Hannah and noted their busy schedules.

The Gosselin family has been through significant turmoil since their reality show aired from 2007 to 2009. Following their parents’ divorce in 2009, Collin was sent to a behavioral health institution for what was described as “unpredictable and violent behavior.” His father, Jon Gosselin, later received custody of Collin and Hannah.

Collin’s claims against his mother, Kate Gosselin, have intensified since he alleged in a September 2024 interview that he experienced physical and emotional abuse during his childhood. He described being isolated and locked in a room, a situation he detailed in emotional posts on social media.

Despite the tensions, Collin still hopes for healing within the family. He remarked, “I can’t wait to have kids and teach them the importance of siblings, telling my friends who have siblings to always value their siblings.”