Collin Klein Returns as Kansas State Football Head Coach

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Collin Klein has been named the head football coach at Kansas State University, returning to lead the Wildcats after Chris Klieman’s retirement, as announced by athletic director Gene Taylor on Thursday.

Klein, a former K-State quarterback and 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist, brings 12 years of coaching experience, nine of which were spent at his alma mater.

The welcoming event for Klein is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5, at Morgan Family Arena. Doors will open at 3 p.m., and the ceremony is set to start at 4 p.m. The event will also be streamed live on ESPN+.

“We are excited to welcome one of our all-time greats back home to Manhattan,” Taylor said. “Collin is a tremendous leader who cares deeply about his players.”

Klein, the 36th head coach in school history, has agreed to a five-year contract with an average base salary of $4.3 million. Currently, he is serving as the offensive coordinator at Texas A&M, a commitment he will maintain during the Aggies’ postseason run.

<p“My family and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to come home,” Klein stated. “Thank you to President Linton and Gene Taylor for believing in us to lead the Cats into a new era.”

Klein made history as the first K-State alum to become head coach since Ellis Rainsberger, who held the position from 1975 to 1977. He previously helped K-State achieve a 51-win record as a full-time assistant coach, guiding the team to a 19-8 record and a Big 12 Championship during his tenure as offensive coordinator.

His offensive schemes rank among the best in K-State history. In 2022, Klein’s offense achieved top-10 rankings in 11 categories, including second in total offensive yards and fourth in rushing yards.

Klein’s leadership contributed to K-State achieving its highest points per game since his senior season in 2012. In his second season, the offense averaged 37.1 points per game, ranking 10th nationally.

Before his role as offensive coordinator, Klein served as quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at K-State. He began his coaching career at Northern Iowa.

Klein graduated from K-State with an undergraduate degree in business financial services and controllership in 2011, followed by a master’s in academic advising in 2019. He lives in Manhattan with his wife, Shalin, and their four children.