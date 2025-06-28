Collin Morikawa Changes Caddies Before Rocket Classic

Detroit, Michigan – Collin Morikawa, the No. 5-ranked golfer in the world, is making headlines again as he parts ways with his caddie, Joe Greiner, just weeks before the Rocket Classic. This announcement comes as Morikawa prepares to compete in the tournament starting Thursday.

Morikawa, who has experienced turnovers in his caddie lineup recently, first split with long-time caddie J.J. Jakovac in April before teaming up with Greiner. This week, he will have former teammate KK Limbhasut carrying his bag. Limbhasut is also a Korn Ferry Tour player and recently qualified for the Rocket during Monday’s qualifiers.

Morikawa reflected on his past caddie relationships, saying, “I had J.J. except for one tournament my whole career, you get used to that. I think people are going to be surprised, but just because two people are great at what they do doesn’t mean they’ll work well together.” He acknowledged that while he finds Greiner to be a talented caddie, their approaches and perspectives did not align.

As the highest-ranked player in this week’s PGA Tour field, Morikawa has significant achievements to his name, including six PGA Tour victories and two major titles. However, he is still seeking his first win since October 2023 and is currently ranked seventh in Ryder Cup points for Team USA.

This marks Morikawa’s second appearance at the Rocket Classic, where he previously tied for 44th in a playoff last year. While he is uncertain who will be his permanent caddie moving forward, he expressed contentment with having Limbhasut on his bag for now.

In the backdrop of Morikawa’s transition, Keegan Bradley is also in Detroit this week. Ranked No. 7 in the world, he won the Travelers Championship last Sunday and is actively scouting for his Ryder Cup team. Bradley noted, “When I’m inside the ropes, I can escape Ryder Cup thoughts, but there is still work to do outside of them.”

Meanwhile, Joe Hooks, a local golfer and Wayne State alum, is aiming to make his mark at the Rocket Classic after winning the John Shippen Men’s Invitational. Hooks mentioned the significance of representing the history of Black golfers in Detroit, stating, “For me to represent that history at Detroit Golf Club is such a blessing.”

The weather has also played a role in this year’s tournament, with fast-moving storms affecting conditions. Officials had to blow the horn due to weather delays earlier this week, and while the rain has softened the course, it may lead to lower scores.