Sports
Collin Morikawa Changes Caddies Before Rocket Classic
DETROIT, Mich. — Collin Morikawa, a two-time major golf champion, has changed caddies again as he prepares for the Rocket Classic this week at Detroit Golf Club. After working with his first caddie for over five years, Morikawa switched caddies for the second time in just a few tournaments.
Morikawa’s new caddie is KK Limbhasut, a fellow former California teammate and Korn Ferry Tour player. This change comes after his brief stint with Joe Greiner, who helped him in five tournaments with mixed results.
Greiner took over for JJ Jakovac, who had been with Morikawa since he turned professional in 2019. Jakovac was on the bag for Morikawa’s major victories at the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. During his time with Greiner, Morikawa’s best finish was T-17 at the Truist Championship, with subsequent finishes including T-50 and T-20 at major tournaments.
Morikawa is currently ranked No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Despite this high ranking, he has not won a PGA Tour title since the Zozo Championship in 2023. The 28-year-old golfer is eager to return to winning form as he heads into the Rocket Classic.
Recent Posts
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions
- Ryan Reynolds Calls Online Opinions ‘Meaningless’ Amid Legal Battles
- Mexico Faces Honduras in Gold Cup Semifinals Wednesday
- Shaquille O’Neal Eyes Full-Time Move to North Texas Amid TV Shift