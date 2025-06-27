Collin Morikawa Changes Caddies Before Rocket Classic

DETROIT, Mich. — Collin Morikawa, a two-time major golf champion, has changed caddies again as he prepares for the Rocket Classic this week at Detroit Golf Club. After working with his first caddie for over five years, Morikawa switched caddies for the second time in just a few tournaments.

Morikawa’s new caddie is KK Limbhasut, a fellow former California teammate and Korn Ferry Tour player. This change comes after his brief stint with Joe Greiner, who helped him in five tournaments with mixed results.

Greiner took over for JJ Jakovac, who had been with Morikawa since he turned professional in 2019. Jakovac was on the bag for Morikawa’s major victories at the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2021 Open Championship. During his time with Greiner, Morikawa’s best finish was T-17 at the Truist Championship, with subsequent finishes including T-50 and T-20 at major tournaments.

Morikawa is currently ranked No. 5 in the Official World Golf Ranking. Despite this high ranking, he has not won a PGA Tour title since the Zozo Championship in 2023. The 28-year-old golfer is eager to return to winning form as he heads into the Rocket Classic.