Collin Morikawa Seeks Breakthrough at Rocket Classic After Caddie Change

Detroit, Michigan — Collin Morikawa is looking to regain his winning form at the 2025 Rocket Classic after a recent caddie change and struggles with his putting. The world No. 5 arrived at Detroit Golf Club without longtime caddie J.J. Jakovac, who he parted ways with in May, as he takes on Joe Greiner for the first time.

Morikawa has been experimenting with different putters following a disappointing performance at the U.S. Open and the Travelers Championship, where he lost over ten strokes on the green. He recorded a first-round score of three-under-par 69 during this week’s tournament, but admitted he “putted like a blind man” and fell seven shots off the lead.

Things began to turn around for Morikawa on Friday when he made a mid-tournament putter switch. His new putter allowed him to pick up three strokes on the greens, leading to an impressive eight-under 64. Morikawa continued to improve, shooting a four-under round on Saturday. He will enter Sunday’s final round four shots behind leader Aldrich Potgieter.

“I’ve been asking TaylorMade to build this putter for a while,” Morikawa explained about his new one-of-one TaylorMade Spider Tour mallet. “It’s similar to one I used in college. The feel has been great, and I’m finally getting the results I wanted.” Morikawa’s switch has highlighted his successful iron play as well. After previously losing strokes on approach shots, he currently ranks first in Strokes Gained: Approach this week while adapting his game to the shots he has available.

“It’s frustrating because I know what I can do, but I’m trying to be smart about it,” he said. “I have to cater to the shots I have.” Morikawa believes that with the right adjustments, he can return to his winning ways, noting, “If I can put together what I’ve seen over the last three days, hopefully I can make that special day happen.”

Following the Rocket Classic, Morikawa plans to resume his search for a long-term caddie. He has been without a consistent support system since splitting from Jakovac, and acknowledges the importance of finding someone who fits his needs as a player. “It’s a process,” he said. “I spend more time with my caddie than anyone else—sometimes more than my wife.”

Morikawa’s last victory was at the 2023 Zozo Championship, and while he has recorded three top-10 finishes this year, he has faced challenges in his recent outings. However, he remains hopeful that his time in Detroit will help him refocus and find the success he is searching for.