News
Collins Law Firm Offers Free Case Reviews for Car Accident Victims in Illinois
Naperville, Illinois, September 9, 2025 — The Collins Law Firm is helping Illinois residents who have suffered injuries from car accidents by offering statewide free case reviews and contingency-based representation.
The firm consists of experienced personal injury attorneys known for aggressively advocating for accident victims and their families. Car accidents often lead to not just physical recovery but also complex legal battles with insurance companies.
With a record of securing over $1.47 billion in verdicts and settlements, The Collins Law Firm strives to provide comprehensive legal support for victims facing debilitating injuries and significant property damage. Their different approach utilizes a contingency-fee model, meaning attorney fees are only collected if compensation is recovered for their clients.
“Our mission is to shoulder the entire legal burden so clients can focus entirely on their health and recovery,” said Shawn M. Collins, partner and owner of the firm. “This structure ensures that clients never pay any out-of-pocket legal fees.”
The team handles all aspects of claims, from thorough investigations to negotiations with insurance adjusters. Areas of expertise include traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord damage, fractures, and wrongful death claims.
The Collins Law Firm operates throughout Illinois, including cities like Chicago, Aurora, and Joliet, making their legal services accessible to many residents.
Recognized for excellence, the firm was a national finalist in The National Law Journal’s Elite Trial Lawyers Awards in 2023 and has been ranked as a “Best Law Firm” by Best Lawyers in 2024.
“Every injured victim deserves aggressive legal advocacy. We believe in leveling the playing field against large insurance corporations,” added Collins.
Those interested in a free consultation can reach out to the firm, located at 1770 Park St #200, Naperville, IL 60563.
