Collins and Linette Clash in Round of 32 at Citi Open

Washington, D.C. – Magda Linette, ranked No. 28, is set to face Danielle Collins, currently ranked No. 63, in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open on Monday, July 21, 2025. Collins comes into this match as the favorite with odds at -285, while Linette is the underdog at +210. This matchup is generating buzz not only for its competitive odds but also for the players’ recent performances.

Collins holds a 2025 season record of 15 wins and 10 losses, including a 5-4 record on hard courts. Recently, she exited Wimbledon in the third round against World No. 1 Iga Świątek. Earlier this season, she enjoyed a successful stretch, capturing back-to-back titles in Miami and Charleston, which contributed to a significant 15-match winning streak. However, her form has become inconsistent since then, with disappointing early exits in tournaments in Rome, Madrid, and Berlin.

Conversely, Linette, with an 18-17 overall record this season, has also struggled on grass, losing in the first round at Wimbledon. Her standout moment came earlier in the year when she won her second career WTA singles trophy at the 2024 Prague Open. While Linette reached the semifinals in Nottingham and competed well in Strasbourg, she has faced hurdles in maintaining momentum.

The two athletes have faced each other once before, with Collins holding a 1-0 record against Linette. Their previous encounter was at Indian Wells in 2018, where Collins triumphed in a tightly contested three-set match.

Collins is expected to leverage her powerful serve and aggressive style as she averages 4.6 aces per match and holds about a 70-75% win rate on first serves. Additionally, her capability to save 67% of break points faced showcases her resilience under pressure. On the other hand, Linette, known for her consistent baseline play, averages fewer than three aces per match and has a first-serve win percentage around 65%, which may pose challenges against Collins’ style.

As the players prepare for their match, predictions lean towards Collins winning, potentially in straight sets. This encounter promises an exciting clash between their differing playing styles, and tennis fans eagerly await the showdown.