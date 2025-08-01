Sports
La’el Collins Returns to Cowboys for Workout Amid Injury Crisis
OXNARD, California — The Dallas Cowboys are exploring options to fill gaps on their offensive line as injuries mount during training camp. On Friday, veteran offensive lineman La’el Collins will work out with the team, potentially paving the way for his return after leaving in 2022.
Collins, who played seven seasons with the Cowboys, was spotted at the team hotel earlier this week, where he expressed his commitment to protecting quarterback Dak Prescott, even telling Prescott’s children he would “protect your daddy.” Prescott commented on their reunion, noting the joy of seeing Collins before his workout on Friday.
The Cowboys face significant injury challenges as they prepare for their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on August 9. Key players, including Tyler Guyton, Rob Jones, and Hakeem Adeniji, are all sidelined. Guyton is expected to miss 4–6 weeks due to a knee injury, while Jones is out for two to three months with a neck injury.
Collins initially joined the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2015, carving out a significant role on the team despite being overlooked in the draft due to past off-field issues. His career with the Cowboys began strongly, with Collins starting all but one game of his rookie season.
After a successful tenure with Dallas, Collins signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022, where he started 15 games but suffered a torn ACL and MCL late in the season. Despite being released by the Bengals, he had a short stint on the Cowboys’ practice squad in 2023 and then joined the Buffalo Bills but did not make the final roster.
While there is no guarantee Collins will be signed again, the Cowboys are in need of depth. His history with the franchise and experience on the field could support the team through this tough stretch. The outcome of Friday’s workout will determine if he can contribute to a team facing a crisis on its offensive line.
“We hope La’el will kill it out there,” Prescott said, highlighting the potential positive impact of Collins’ return.
