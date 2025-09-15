Colman Domingo Shines in Baby Blue Valentino at 2025 Emmys Red Carpet

Los Angeles, CA — Colman Domingo made a stylish entrance at the 2025 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on Sunday, September 15. The star of ‘The Four Seasons‘ turned heads in a striking baby blue suit designed by Valentino, exuding confidence and charm.

The Emmy Awards, now in its 77th year, celebrate excellence in television, with this year’s nominations showcasing a vast array of acclaimed shows. ‘Severance: Season 2′ leads the pack with 27 nominations, while other favorites like ‘The White Lotus‘ and ‘Only Murders in the Building‘ are also in the running for awards.

As the ceremony unfolded, many celebrities showcased their fashion prowess on the red carpet. Selena Gomez captivated onlookers in a custom red gown by Louis Vuitton, while Jenna Ortega chose a chic Givenchy outfit to complement her appearance.

Sydney Sweeney embraced old Hollywood glamour in a satin red gown, and Rita Ora‘s new bleach blonde hairstyle paired perfectly with her stylish ensemble by Miu Miu. Other stars like Scarlett Johansson and Colman Domingo were also praised for their red carpet looks.

Domingo’s choice of a sparkling embellished jacket by Valentino confirmed his status as a fashion icon at the event. ‘It feels amazing to be here among such talented individuals. Fashion is a part of who I am,’ Domingo stated on the carpet.

The night was filled with dazzling outfits, including Cate Blanchett in a sleek black gown and Megahn Fahy in a plunging floor-length design. Gayle King was a bright spot in vibrant colors, while Jennifer Coolidge expressed her style with an ultimate black gown.

As the fashion moments unfolded, the excitement for the award winners kept everyone looking forward to the evening’s announcements. The creativity displayed on the red carpet undoubtedly set the tone for a memorable night in Hollywood.