Colombia to Face Argentina in Key World Cup Qualifier Match

The national teams of Colombia and Argentina are set to clash in a crucial World Cup qualifying match, with Colombia aiming to maintain its position near the top of the standings while preserving its unbeaten record.

The last victory for Colombia in World Cup qualifiers against Argentina occurred in 2007 in Bogotá, where goals from Dayro Moreno and Rubén Darío Bustos secured a win against the team then coached by Alfio El Coco Basile.

According to the Transfermarkt portal, which specializes in player valuations and transfer markets, Argentina holds the second spot in terms of team value in the qualifiers, behind Brazil and ahead of Colombia.

The current valuation of the Colombian national team, under the guidance of coach Néstor Lorenzo, is 292 million euros, placing them fourth on the list of most valuable South American teams. In contrast, Argentina’s squad, managed by Lionel Scaloni, is valued at a staggering 821 million euros, showcasing a difference of over 520 million euros between the two teams.

In terms of player valuations for the match on September 10, 2024, the total combined value of the players will reach 1.114 billion euros. Lautaro Martínez, the forward from Inter Milan, leads the pack with a valuation exceeding 100 million euros, followed by Julián Álvarez and Alexis Mac Allister.

On the Colombian side, Luis Díaz stands out as the highest-valued player, with a valuation of 75 million euros. Other notable players in terms of value include Daniel Muñoz, Jefferson Lerma, and Jhon Jader Durán.

The upcoming match will kick off the eighth round of the World Cup qualifiers. Following this match, Colombia will travel to Bolivia and then host Chile, led by Ricardo Gareca. Meanwhile, Argentina will head to Venezuela and later welcome Bolivia in Buenos Aires for the ninth and tenth rounds in October 2024.

As of September 10, 2024, the current standings show Argentina with 18 points (goal difference of +9), followed by Uruguay with 14 points (goal difference of +8), and Colombia in third place with 13 points (goal difference of +3).