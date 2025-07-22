Sports
Colombia Faces Bolivia in Crucial Copa América Femenina Match
Quito, Ecuador — Colombia will look to secure a spot in the semifinals as they face Bolivia in a vital match during the 2025 Copa América Femenina on Tuesday, July 22, at 5 p.m. ET. The match will take place at Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda.
Colombia, the reigning tournament runners-up, has had a challenging start, drawing with Venezuela in their opening match. However, they bounced back with a convincing 4-1 victory against Paraguay this past Saturday.
Currently sitting third in Group B, Colombia (1-1-0) is tied on points with Venezuela but has played one less match. With the knockout stage within reach, a win against Bolivia is crucial for their advancement.
Bolivia, on the other hand, has struggled significantly in this tournament. After two heavy losses to Paraguay (4-0) and Brazil (6-0), Bolivia (0-0-3) has already been eliminated from semifinal contention. They have yet to score a single goal this tournament.
In their last match, Bolivia lost to Venezuela with a scoreline of 7-1. They will need to overcome their current form to put up a fight against Colombia, who has a wealth of attacking talent.
The match will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1, allowing fans in the USA to watch this pivotal encounter. For those seeking live streams, options are available through platforms like FuboTV.
As both teams prepare to take the field, the stakes are high for Colombia, who aims to solidify their place in the next round while Bolivia seeks to turn their tournament around.
