Colombia Faces Brazil in Critical Copa América Semifinal Match

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Colombia‘s national women’s football team is gearing up for a crucial matchup against Brazil in the final group stage of the Copa América Femenina on July 25, 2025. After a stunning 8-0 victory over Bolivia, Colombia is currently positioned second in Group B with seven points. Meanwhile, Brazil leads the group with a perfect score of nine points.

The victory against Bolivia tied the record for the largest win in tournament history, showcasing Colombia’s powerful offense under coach Ángelo Marsiglia. The win boosted the team’s confidence as they approach their pivotal clash with Brazil.

Colombia’s upcoming match is tentatively set for 7:00 PM at the Independiente del Valle sports complex. A win against Brazil would not only secure Colombia’s spot in the semifinals but also allow them to finish at the top of Group B.

Currently, the standings show Brazil in first place with nine points, followed by Colombia’s seven. Venezuela sits in third with four points, while Paraguay and Bolivia lag behind. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semifinals, with the champion and runner-up earning spots in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Colombia’s path to the semifinals is simple: a win against Brazil guarantees their progression. An empathetic draw would be enough to secure qualification, granting them eight points, which would outpace Venezuela if they win against Paraguay. However, a loss would complicate matters considerably, as Colombia would then need to rely on the outcome of the Venezuela-Paraguay match.

With both teams aware of the stakes, the match promises to be an intense showdown. Given the rivalry and the potential Olympic implications, fans anticipate an electrifying atmosphere when Colombia meets Brazil.