Sports
Colombia Faces Venezuela in Crucial World Cup Qualifying Match
Bogotá, Colombia — On September 9, Colombia’s national soccer team will face Venezuela in a crucial World Cup qualifying match. This game, set to kick off at 5:30 p.m., is vital for Venezuela as they fight for a spot in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The match will be broadcast live on Gol Caracol, running until 8:30 p.m. As a result, some scheduled programs will be postponed or moved.
Shows like Karsu, Noticias Caracol, and part of the latest chapter of the reality show Desafío del Siglo XXI will adjust their timings. The 48th episode of Desafío will now air from 8:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., allowing fans to catch up with their favorite contestants and the ongoing challenges.
The Desafío competition is reaching critical phases, with a key elimination challenge coming soon. In the episode prior, tensions ran high among the teams, especially following the recent Challenge Millionaire.
Following the Desafío episode, viewers can tune in to ‘Así va la eliminatoria’ at 11:30 p.m. for insights into the ongoing qualification matches and team performances.
Fans can enjoy the soccer action either through screen streaming or live broadcast on Gol Caracol, with highlights also available after the game.
