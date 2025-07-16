Colombia’s Women’s Team Aims for First Copa América Title in Ecuador

QUITO, Ecuador — The Colombian women’s national soccer team is preparing to face a new challenge in the Copa América Femenina 2025, with their eyes set on winning the title for the first time. The squad features Linda Caicedo, a young forward from Real Madrid, who has become a key player and emotional leader for the team at just 20 years old.

Caicedo, known for her speed and agility, has been instrumental in her team’s success, scoring six goals and providing four assists in 25 senior national team matches since her debut in 2021. Across all levels, including Sub 17 and Sub 20, she has played 64 matches and netted 26 goals, showcasing her talent at a young age.

Colombia‘s journey in the tournament will begin against Venezuela on July 16 in Quito. Head coach Ángelo Marsiglia expressed confidence in his team’s preparation and ambition to clinch the continental title. “The first match will be crucial. The team is focused on starting with a victory,” Marsiglia said during a press conference.

The Colombian team shares its group with Chile, Paraguay, Bolivia, and Uruguay, and is favored to advance to the knockout stages. Caicedo’s historic goal against Germany in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup further solidified her status as a player to watch this tournament.

As the tournament unfolds, Marsiglia highlighted the need for careful analysis of their rivals to secure maximum points. “Our tools will bring us closer to victory,” he said, reflecting the team’s collective aspiration to make it to the final on August 2, much like their performance three years prior when they hosted the tournament.

The nation is keenly following the women’s squad’s progress, as the team’s objective is not just to compete but to emerge as a dominant force in South American women’s soccer. Their first official match will take place at the Estadio Gonzalo Pozo Ripalda in Quito at 7 PM local time, marking a significant moment in their campaign.