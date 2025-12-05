Colombian Navy Seizes Over 7 Tons of Cocaine in Caribbean Operations

Barranquilla, Colombia – More than 7 tons of cocaine were seized from boats in the Caribbean in recent days, according to Colombia’s navy. The operations come amid increased U.S. military actions against alleged drug trafficking vessels in the region.

On Wednesday, Colombia’s navy reported the confiscation of about 7.1 tons of cocaine during two separate operations. One interception occurred approximately 90 nautical miles from Barranquilla, while the other took place about 70 miles south of that in the Gulf of Morrosquillo.

The drugs are valued at over $340 million. Authorities arrested 11 individuals: eight Colombians, two Venezuelans, and one Jamaican. The navy stated that the arrests were made without harming anyone.

Authorities released images from the operations, showing the boats used in the trafficking and piles of the seized cocaine next to navy officers. These seizures occur as Colombian President Gustavo Petro seeks to end U.S. strikes against drug-carrying vessels.

The Pentagon confirmed on Thursday that it conducted a strike in the Pacific Ocean, resulting in the deaths of four people. Since September, the U.S. military has carried out at least 22 strikes on vessels in the Eastern Pacific and Caribbean, claiming they are involved in drug trafficking.

At least 87 people are reported to have died in these strikes. The latest attack faced scrutiny after a Washington Post report claimed that two missiles were used to target a boat. It was revealed that the second strike occurred while two survivors attempted to climb back onto the vessel to salvage drugs.

Colombian lawmakers have raised concerns about the legitimacy of the U.S. strikes. In October, President Petro noted that some victims of these attacks were innocent civilians, arguing that such actions violate international law. The White House has denied these allegations, stating that the strikes are part of an ongoing effort to combat drug trafficking.

Earlier this week, the family of a victim from a recent strike filed a complaint with a human rights organization, claiming the individual’s death constituted an extrajudicial killing.