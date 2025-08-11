Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe in Critical Condition After Hemorrhage

Bogotá, Colombia – Colombian senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay is in critical condition due to a central nervous system hemorrhage, according to a statement released Saturday by the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá, where he is hospitalized.

In the last 48 hours, Uribe Turbay’s clinical status has deteriorated to critical, requiring urgent neurosurgical procedures that have managed to stabilize him, the senator’s press team said.

The 39-year-old politician was attacked on June 7 while leading a political rally in Bogotá. Since the incident, he has remained in the hospital. Authorities have arrested six individuals suspected of being involved in the attack against the senator, who represents the opposition party Centro Democrático.

The situation continues to develop as medical staff monitor Uribe Turbay’s condition closely.