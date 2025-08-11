News
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe in Critical Condition After Hemorrhage
Bogotá, Colombia – Colombian senator and presidential candidate Miguel Uribe Turbay is in critical condition due to a central nervous system hemorrhage, according to a statement released Saturday by the Fundación Santa Fe de Bogotá, where he is hospitalized.
In the last 48 hours, Uribe Turbay’s clinical status has deteriorated to critical, requiring urgent neurosurgical procedures that have managed to stabilize him, the senator’s press team said.
The 39-year-old politician was attacked on June 7 while leading a political rally in Bogotá. Since the incident, he has remained in the hospital. Authorities have arrested six individuals suspected of being involved in the attack against the senator, who represents the opposition party Centro Democrático.
The situation continues to develop as medical staff monitor Uribe Turbay’s condition closely.
Recent Posts
- Red Sox Face Astros in High-Stakes Matchup after Series Loss
- Kacy Catanzaro Returns to American Ninja Warrior After WWE Departure
- Filipino Immigrant Detained Amid Controversy Over Past Conviction
- WWE Raw Features CM Punk, Title Matches in Quebec City Tonight
- Phillies Reliever David Robertson Returns for 2025 Season Debut
- WWE Raw: LA Knight Challenges Seth Rollins After SummerSlam
- León and Monterrey Face Off in Key Liga MX Matchup
- Ty Simpson Named Starting QB for Alabama Crimson Tide
- Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Love Triangle
- Sinner Advances After Suspenseful Cincinnati Match Against Diallo
- Kylie Jenner Celebrates Lavish 28th Birthday Surrounded by Friends
- Madison Keys Wins Thrilling Tiebreak at Cincinnati Open
- Santos Triumphs Over Cruzeiro in Thrilling Match
- Rangers Face Diamondbacks in Key Matchup at Globe Life Field
- Tom Hanks Honors Apollo 13’s Jim Lovell Following His Death
- Small Plane Crashes at Kalispell Airport, Injuries Reported
- Phillies Roll into Cincinnati After Sweeping Rangers
- Fantasy Baseball Projections for Upcoming Matchups
- Kanye West’s YEEZY Store Reopens After Controversy
- Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Amid Moonlight Challenges