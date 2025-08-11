Colombian Senator and Presidential Hopeful Uribe Turbay Dies After Attack

Bogotá, Colombia — Senator Miguel Uribe Turbay, a prominent presidential candidate, was shot and killed on Monday during a campaign event in Bogotá. He was 39 years old and was critically injured during the attack.

Uribe Turbay, the son of murdered journalist Diana Turbay and the grandson of a notable politician, was rushed to Fundación Santa Fe, where he later succumbed to his injuries. His wife, María Claudia Tarazona, confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt message: “Our love transcends this physical plane. Wait for me, as when I fulfill my promise to our children, I will come for you and we will have our second chance.”

Prior to his death, Uribe Turbay underwent two surgeries after suffering from acute intracerebral bleeding. His condition was described as “extremely critical” due to persistent brain swelling and uncontrollable bleeding, according to the clinic’s statement.

Alvaro Uribe Vélez, a former president and leader of the Centro Democrático party, expressed his grief over Uribe Turbay’s death, stating, “Evil destroys everything, they killed hope.” Similarly, former president Iván Duque noted that “Colombia mourns but will not surrender to the criminals who extinguished the life of an admirable young man.”

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. as Uribe Turbay was speaking at an event in the western part of Bogotá. Multiple videos captured the moment several shots rang out, causing the senator to fall from the makeshift stage. Security personnel quickly responded and transported him to a nearby clinic, where he was later transferred to Fundación Santa Fe.

Following the attack, a 14-year-old suspect was apprehended immediately, and authorities have since arrested two additional individuals. Colombian President Gustavo Petro stated that all possible motives are being investigated.

The shocking incident has resonated deeply within Colombia, reminding many of the violence against political figures in the late 1980s and early 1990s, including events involving other renowned politicians.

Uribe Turbay is survived by his wife and four children. He was an attorney with a degree from the Universidad de Los Andes and held a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard. He began his political career at a young age, being elected as a city council member in Bogotá at just 25.

In his time in the Senate, Uribe Turbay distinguished himself as a vocal critic of President Gustavo Petro’s administration and its security policies. His tragic death has prompted condolences from various leaders, including U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who expressed his “deep sadness” and solidarity with the Colombian people.