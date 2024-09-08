Colorado Buffaloes vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers: Game Day Information

The Colorado Buffaloes are set to face the Nebraska Cornhuskers today, with both teams coming off victorious Week 1 performances.

This highly anticipated college football matchup will take place on Saturday, September 7, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT). The game will be broadcast live on NBC and streamed via Peacock.

As of the most recent rankings, the Colorado Buffaloes hold the 54th position out of 134 teams, while the Nebraska Cornhuskers are ranked 29th, indicating a competitive matchup ahead.

The College Football Playoff National Championship is scheduled for January 20, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, further highlighting the excitement of the current college football season.