Colorado Buffaloes Set for Season Opener Against Georgia Tech

Boulder, CO — The Colorado Buffaloes are ready to kick off their 2025 college football season against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets this Friday at 6 p.m. MT at Folsom Field. The game, televised on ESPN, marks a new chapter for the Buffaloes, who must adapt after losing key players like quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver Travis Hunter to the NFL.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, also known as ‘Coach Prime’, is optimistic despite the offseason transitions. ‘We’re excited about the potential of our team,’ Sanders stated during a media session. ‘We’re ready to show what we can do.’ Following a successful 2024 season, the Buffaloes enter with high hopes but face mounting pressure as they aim to maintain their momentum in the competitive Big 12 Conference.

Kaidon Salter, a transfer from Liberty, takes the helm as the starting quarterback this season. Salter had a standout 2023 campaign, but the challenge ahead is significant as he fills the void left by the dynamic Sanders. ‘I’m ready for the challenge,’ Salter said. ‘I know we have a great team and I believe we can achieve great things together.’

The Buffaloes will also look to their returning wide receivers, including Omarion Miller and Drelon Miller, to step up in Hunter’s absence. The loss of multiple former offensive stars means plenty of opportunities for new talent to emerge. Colorado’s offensive line, bolstered with new starters, will be crucial in protecting Salter and establishing a run game under new running backs coach Marshall Faulk.

Defensively, Colorado retains much of its strength from last season, including standout personnel across the defensive line and secondary. Despite losing notable linebackers Nikhai Hill-Green and Lavonta Bentley, the coaching staff trusts new recruits like Reginald Hughes and Martavius French to fill their roles effectively.

On the other side, Georgia Tech also brings talents like running back Jamal Haynes and a formidable offensive strategy, making this matchup particularly intriguing. Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key recognizes the challenge Colorado presents, especially with their enhanced coaching staff and home-field advantage.

The anticipation for Friday’s matchup is palpable, as Colorado aims to establish a strong start in the Big 12. With Colorado’s history of producing exciting football, this season opener is set to capture national attention once again.