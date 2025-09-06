Colorado Buffs Aim for First Win Against Delaware on Saturday

Boulder, Colorado — The Colorado Buffaloes are set to host the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 1:30 p.m. MT at Folsom Field. This matchup marks a pivotal moment for the Buffaloes, who seek their first victory of the season following a close loss to Georgia Tech in Week 1.

Delaware enters the game with a 1-0 record, having recently defeated Delaware State 35-17. They are making their FBS debut, having moved up from the FCS level and are looking to make a strong showing against Colorado.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been preparing his team, especially focusing on star true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who will see significant playing time. Lewis aims to leave an impression after becoming the ninth quarterback in Colorado history to secure both a rushing and a passing touchdown in his debut.

Delaware’s offense is led by quarterback Nick Minicucci, who threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns in their recent win. The Blue Hens amassed 428 total yards, showcasing their potential as they step up to compete against FBS teams.

The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox, with streaming available through the Fox Sports Go app. Analysts Jason Benetti and Robert Griffin III will provide commentary from the booth.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT, and the excitement surrounding this matchup is palpable as both teams look to establish themselves early in the season.