Sports
Colorado Buffs Aim for First Win Against Delaware on Saturday
Boulder, Colorado — The Colorado Buffaloes are set to host the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens on Saturday, Sept. 6, at 1:30 p.m. MT at Folsom Field. This matchup marks a pivotal moment for the Buffaloes, who seek their first victory of the season following a close loss to Georgia Tech in Week 1.
Delaware enters the game with a 1-0 record, having recently defeated Delaware State 35-17. They are making their FBS debut, having moved up from the FCS level and are looking to make a strong showing against Colorado.
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has been preparing his team, especially focusing on star true freshman quarterback Julian Lewis, who will see significant playing time. Lewis aims to leave an impression after becoming the ninth quarterback in Colorado history to secure both a rushing and a passing touchdown in his debut.
Delaware’s offense is led by quarterback Nick Minicucci, who threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns in their recent win. The Blue Hens amassed 428 total yards, showcasing their potential as they step up to compete against FBS teams.
The game will be broadcast nationally on Fox, with streaming available through the Fox Sports Go app. Analysts Jason Benetti and Robert Griffin III will provide commentary from the booth.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. MT, and the excitement surrounding this matchup is palpable as both teams look to establish themselves early in the season.
Recent Posts
- Detroit Tigers Triumph Over New York Mets with 6-2 Victory
- Verlander Stars in Giants’ 13-2 Victory After 121 Pitches
- SEC Football Schedules Adjusted as League Expands to Nine Games in 2026
- Houston Dynamo Faces Off Against Struggling LA Galaxy in Key Matchup
- Michigan State Spartans Gear Up for Boston College Rematch
- Ohio Lottery App Jackpocket Suspends Service Over Compliance Issues
- Florida Gators Men’s Tennis Team Announces Fall Schedule for 2025-2026
- Oklahoma’s New Quarterback Set for First Major Test
- Michigan and Oklahoma to Face Off in Draft-Classic Showdown
- Dwight Howard’s Hall of Fame Induction Highlights Career Underrating
- Massive Immigration Raid Targets Hyundai Plant in Georgia
- Purdue Faces Southern Illinois in High-Stakes College Football Showdown
- No. 5 Miami Hurricanes Prepare for Bethune-Cookman Matchup
- Art Historian David T. Owsley Dies at 96 in New York City
- UND Football Takes Early Lead in Potato Bowl Against Portland State
- Cincinnati Reds Face Critical Series Against Mets After Loss to Blue Jays
- Dodgers-Orioles Game Delayed Due to Weather; Rojas Speaks on Team Struggles
- Michigan Football Appeals NCAA Ruling Amid Controversy Over Evidence
- College Football Week 2 Features Key Matchups and Renewed Rivalries
- Iowa State Cyclones Surge to No. 16 in AP Top 25