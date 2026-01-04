Sports
Colorado State Hosts Nevada in Year-End Basketball Showdown
FORT COLLINS, CO – Colorado State University will wrap up the year 2025 by taking on Nevada in a Mountain West basketball matchup on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Rams aim to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Utah State earlier in the month.
To attract more fans, the university is offering buy-one-get-one free ticket promotions and reduced prices on concessions for the Nevada game. Additionally, students from all educational levels will receive free entry by presenting their student ID at the ticket office.
Colorado State faced Utah State in their Mountain West opener, where they suffered a heavy defeat, losing 100-58. Only two players, including one scoring 14 points and another 11, reached double digits.
The last meeting between Colorado State and Nevada saw the Rams take both games last season, and they are seeking to maintain that momentum in this only scheduled clash of the year. Colorado State currently holds a 27-7 record for 2025, including a Mountain West Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament victory.
Statistically, CSU ranks highly in several categories: they are second in the Mountain West and 46th nationally for assist-to-turnover ratio. They average 17.9 assists per game, contributing to their impressive offensive performance where they shoot over 50% from the field.
Colorado State’s standout players include recent Mountain West Players of the Week, such as sophomore Jorgensen, who recently averaged 20 points and nine rebounds in consecutive games.
In contrast, Nevada enters the match with a five-game winning streak and a 9-3 overall record. They recently triumphed over Boise State with a score of 81-66, showcasing strong performance from their key players, Tayshawn Comer and Elijah Price, who average 16.1 and 11.8 points per game.
The Rams will begin the new year facing Grand Canyon in Phoenix on January 3 before hosting New Mexico and UNLV in the following weeks.
Recent Posts
- Joe Jonas Linked to Model Tatiana Gabriela Amid New Dating Life
- Inter Milan Faces Bologna in Key Serie A Rematch
- PSG Faces Challenging Match Against Lower-Ranked Team
- Dallas Stars Face Montreal Canadiens in Sunday Showdown
- Nikki Glaser Returns to Host 2026 Golden Globe Awards
- Manchester City Faces Chelsea in Crucial Premier League Clash
- Miami Dolphins Hire Troy Aikman as GM Search Consultant Amid Marino’s Role
- MTV Ends Music Channels in UK After 40 Years
- 2025 Sports Achievements: Record Breakers and Milestones
- South Africa Faces Cameroon in AFCON 2025 Knockout Match
- Pistons Face Cavs Without Key Players in Eastern Showdown
- Chelsea’s Calum McFarlane to Lead Team Against Manchester City
- Yankees Explore Trade for Marlins Pitcher Edward Cabrera
- Rams Gear Up for Showdown Against Falcons in Monday Night Football
- Damac Faces Al-Hilal Amidst Pressure in Saudi Pro League Clash
- Duke Blue Devils Face No. 18 Notre Dame in Women’s Basketball Showdown
- Chelsea Parts Ways with Manager Enzo Maresca After Brief Tenure
- TJ Watt Undergoes Surgery for Partially Collapsed Lung
- Santa Clara Hosts League Leaders Porto in Primeira Liga Clash
- Maxx Crosby Disputes Raiders’ Decision to End Season Early