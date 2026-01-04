Colorado State Hosts Nevada in Year-End Basketball Showdown

FORT COLLINS, CO – Colorado State University will wrap up the year 2025 by taking on Nevada in a Mountain West basketball matchup on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Rams aim to bounce back after a disappointing loss to Utah State earlier in the month.

To attract more fans, the university is offering buy-one-get-one free ticket promotions and reduced prices on concessions for the Nevada game. Additionally, students from all educational levels will receive free entry by presenting their student ID at the ticket office.

Colorado State faced Utah State in their Mountain West opener, where they suffered a heavy defeat, losing 100-58. Only two players, including one scoring 14 points and another 11, reached double digits.

The last meeting between Colorado State and Nevada saw the Rams take both games last season, and they are seeking to maintain that momentum in this only scheduled clash of the year. Colorado State currently holds a 27-7 record for 2025, including a Mountain West Tournament title and an NCAA Tournament victory.

Statistically, CSU ranks highly in several categories: they are second in the Mountain West and 46th nationally for assist-to-turnover ratio. They average 17.9 assists per game, contributing to their impressive offensive performance where they shoot over 50% from the field.

Colorado State’s standout players include recent Mountain West Players of the Week, such as sophomore Jorgensen, who recently averaged 20 points and nine rebounds in consecutive games.

In contrast, Nevada enters the match with a five-game winning streak and a 9-3 overall record. They recently triumphed over Boise State with a score of 81-66, showcasing strong performance from their key players, Tayshawn Comer and Elijah Price, who average 16.1 and 11.8 points per game.

The Rams will begin the new year facing Grand Canyon in Phoenix on January 3 before hosting New Mexico and UNLV in the following weeks.