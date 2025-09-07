Colorado State Launches Rams Live Pregame Show for Football Fans

Fort Collins, Colorado – Colorado State Athletics has announced the launch of a new live pregame show, Rams Live, starting this football season. The show will air for two and a half hours leading up to each home game at Canvas Stadium, beginning three and a half hours before kickoff.

Rams Live aims to boost excitement on game days by featuring a variety of guests, including beloved alumni, student-athletes, and university leadership. “We’re excited to introduce a dynamic new tradition to our football home game experience that celebrates school pride, community and the spirit of college football,” said John Weber, Director of Athletics.

The show will be held at the corner of Hughes Way and Meridian Avenue, near the RamTown Tailgate. Fans can attend in person or watch each live segment on Colorado State’s YouTube, Facebook, and X channels. The segments will feature discussions about past games and previews of upcoming matchups.

Each episode will be hosted by Mike Brohard and Ruby Kayser. Brohard is well known for his ability to connect with fans and deliver engaging stories about the university’s athletic program. Kayser, a CSU alum and former volleyball player, has built a following for her creative storytelling approach in sports media.

For the inaugural show on Saturday, September 6, several guests are lined up: Dr. Carolyn Lawrence-Dill, Dean of the College of Agricultural Sciences, Head Soccer Coach Keeley Hagen, CSU alum Jenny Cavnar, and Athletics Hall of Fame inductee Dri Blackman, among others.

This initiative marks a notable enhancement to the Colorado State football experience and aims to foster a deeper connection between the university and its fans.