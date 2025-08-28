Colorado Prepares for Season Opener Against Georgia Tech

Boulder, Colorado — The Colorado Buffaloes are set to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in their season opener on Friday at Folsom Field at 6 p.m. MDT, with the aim of securing a victory against a strong yet underappreciated quarterback, Haynes King.

Despite not being mentioned among the preseason All-American candidates, King has proven himself a dependable leader over his time at Georgia Tech. Buffs head coach Deion Sanders expressed high praise for King, noting his ability to make crucial plays.

“The kid is unbelievable,” Sanders said. “He’s a winner, a leader, and just gets the job done. As long as the ball is in his hands, opposing teams have a reason to be alarmed.”

King, who previously played for Texas A&M before transferring to Georgia Tech in 2023, has made significant contributions to his team. He has amassed 4,956 passing yards and 41 touchdown passes along with 1,324 rushing yards and 21 rushing touchdowns in his two seasons with the Yellow Jackets.

“They believe in him, and that’s crucial for us to stop him,” Sanders added, preparing his team for the challenge ahead.

This game marks King’s second start in Colorado, as he previously faced the Buffs in 2021 while at Texas A&M. Although he left that game due to injury, he retains fond memories of the experience and acknowledges the challenge that CU fans present.

“I know it can be real loud here,” King said, recalling his time on the field in Denver.

Folsom Field will also debut its new AstroTurf surface, replacing the natural grass that had been in use for over two decades. Sanders confirmed that the turf’s installation aims to prevent slipping that previously occurred during damp conditions.

“Our kids are fast, and we want to minimize any risks,” he said.

As of now, the competition is heated for the quarterback position on CU’s team. With senior Kaidon Salter and freshman JuJu Lewis vying for the starting role, coordinator Pat Shurmur affirmed both players’ readiness. “We’ll let it reveal itself,” Shurmur remarked, hinting that announcements regarding the starting quarterback will come soon.

Additionally, the Buffs are working on securing their defensive strategy to counter Georgia Tech’s explosive offense, which includes returning players with significant experience.

“We need to execute our game plan and be versatile in our approach,” Livingston said. The game promises to be a blend of excitement and intensity as Colorado steps onto the field eager for their season to begin.