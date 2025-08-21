Colorado Ranger Charged After Stabbing Hoax Revealed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado are piecing together a case involving a park ranger who falsely reported a stabbing. Callum Heskett, a 26-year-old seasonal ranger at Staunton State Park, claimed that he was attacked on Tuesday morning.

Heskett reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office around 9:30 a.m. that a man had stabbed him and fled the scene. He was airlifted to St. Anthony’s hospital for surgery. Following his report, law enforcement launched an extensive search for the alleged attacker, which included aerial support and ground patrols.

Initially, authorities suggested that Heskett was targeted, urging the public to assist in finding the suspect. However, as the investigation progressed, officers uncovered inconsistencies in his story. The sheriff’s office said evidence raised doubts about the authenticity of his claims.

“Conflicting and questionable evidence” led investigators to suspect that Heskett may have inflicted the wounds on himself, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on Thursday and remains hospitalized until he can be transferred to jail.

Heskett now faces multiple charges, including felony tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant, as well as several misdemeanors. His bond has been set at $10,000. The sheriff’s office declined to specify the nature of Heskett’s injuries but noted he will be booked into Jefferson County jail upon his release.

This incident has caused significant disruption in the area, leading to park closures and safety alerts for local residents and schools.