News
Colorado Ranger Charged After Stabbing Hoax Revealed
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities in Colorado are piecing together a case involving a park ranger who falsely reported a stabbing. Callum Heskett, a 26-year-old seasonal ranger at Staunton State Park, claimed that he was attacked on Tuesday morning.
Heskett reported to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office around 9:30 a.m. that a man had stabbed him and fled the scene. He was airlifted to St. Anthony’s hospital for surgery. Following his report, law enforcement launched an extensive search for the alleged attacker, which included aerial support and ground patrols.
Initially, authorities suggested that Heskett was targeted, urging the public to assist in finding the suspect. However, as the investigation progressed, officers uncovered inconsistencies in his story. The sheriff’s office said evidence raised doubts about the authenticity of his claims.
“Conflicting and questionable evidence” led investigators to suspect that Heskett may have inflicted the wounds on himself, according to a press release from the sheriff’s office. He was arrested on Thursday and remains hospitalized until he can be transferred to jail.
Heskett now faces multiple charges, including felony tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant, as well as several misdemeanors. His bond has been set at $10,000. The sheriff’s office declined to specify the nature of Heskett’s injuries but noted he will be booked into Jefferson County jail upon his release.
This incident has caused significant disruption in the area, leading to park closures and safety alerts for local residents and schools.
Recent Posts
- Big Brother Season 27 Episode 20 Airs August 20 on CBS
- Low Flood Risk for Houston Amid Scattered Showers
- Nicole Kidman Shows Natural Curls in Casual Airport Appearance
- Alcaraz Wins Cincinnati Open as Sinner Retires Amid Illness
- Aikman Addresses Past Dispute with Switzer in Recent Documentary
- Russell Wilson’s Stepson Future Grows Up Alongside Giants Star
- Boston Rob Reflects on Survivor’s Car Curse and His Journey
- Kelly Clarkson Launches New Primetime Series ‘Songs & Stories’
- Law Roach Brings Sass Back to ‘Project Runway’ Season 21
- Nick Jonas Reveals Unusual Bedroom Rules on TikTok
- Steelers Coach Confirms Yahya Black Will Play Nose Tackle
- João Fonseca Set for US Open Debut Against Miomir Kecmanovic
- Confident Quarterbacks Prepare for NFL Season in Competitive AFC East
- Ten Years After Her US Open Win, Pennetta Returns to the Court
- Steelers Target Colts’ Richardson Amid Quarterback Shakeup
- Lynx to Face Dream in High-Stakes WNBA Showdown
- Giants Coach Confirms Russell Wilson as Starting QB Amid Rising Contender
- Orioles Promote Dylan Beavers to Major League Team
- LGBTQ+ Youth Lose Dedicated Mental Health Support with 988 Lifeline Changes
- Jason Ritter’s Surprise Cameo in Dad’s Sitcom Remembered by Co-Star