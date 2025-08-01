Colorado Rapids Face Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup Opener

COMMERCE CITY, Colorado — The Colorado Rapids will host Santos Laguna in their first match of the Leagues Cup 2025 at DICK’S Sporting Goods Park on Thursday. Both teams recognize the importance of every point in the reduced group stage format.

Colorado aims to leverage their home advantage in Commerce City. Despite an inconsistent performance in the MLS, the Rapids have displayed signs of improvement. The addition of Josh Atencio has strengthened their midfield, while players like Rafael Navarro continue to play pivotal roles in the attack.

Santos Laguna, on the other hand, brings more international experience to the match. Known as Los Guerreros, the team has been inconsistent lately but maintains a solid core with key players like Juan Brunetta and goalkeeper Carlos Acevedo. They are familiar with competing away from home and are eager to kick off their campaign on a high note.

This match marks the first official encounter between the two clubs, adding extra significance to the duel. Beyond the scoreline, it serves as an opportunity to gauge the strength of Liga MX against MLS, a rivalry gaining traction in regional competitions.

With only three matches scheduled in the group stage, both Colorado and Santos understand the urgency of securing points to advance. They will be looking for a result that positions them closer to their goal of progressing to the next round.