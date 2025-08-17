Colorado Rapids Host Atlanta United in Key MLS Match

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids will host Atlanta United on Saturday, August 16, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park starting at 7:30 p.m. MT. This matchup comes as both teams fight for crucial points in the MLS Regular Season.

Atlanta United is looking to improve its road record after securing a draw against CF Montréal last weekend. A late goal by Alexey Miranchuk resulted in a 1-1 tie, marking the team’s fifth road draw this season. Atlanta is determined to capture all three points against Colorado.

Meanwhile, the Rapids are in the playoff mix, currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference, just above the playoff line. They recently earned a vital 2-1 victory over Minnesota United, and the team is relying on their newfound speed and adaptability in the absence of key player Djordje Mihailovic.

Key for Atlanta will be converting their scoring opportunities. In their last match, they created numerous chances but struggled to finish. They hope that improved execution in front of goal will turn the tide this Saturday.

For Colorado, players like Darren Yapi and Calvin Harris have emerged as important assets in counter-attacks. Yapi scored two goals against Minnesota, and Harris provides essential speed on the wing. To prevent Atlanta from scoring, Colorado must minimize defensive lapses, particularly during transitions.

Fans can catch the action via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or listen to the game on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game (English) and La Mejor – AM 1600 (Spanish).

Additionally, the Rapids announced the call-up of forward Sydney Wathuta from their MLS NEXT Pro team for this match. Wathuta previously played well in the Leagues Cup, contributing an assist in his first-team debut. This will be his fourth and final Short-Term Agreement this season.

The excitement builds as these two teams prepare to collide in what promises to be a tightly contested match.