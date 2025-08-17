Sports
Colorado Rapids Host Atlanta United in Key MLS Match
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — The Colorado Rapids will host Atlanta United on Saturday, August 16, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park starting at 7:30 p.m. MT. This matchup comes as both teams fight for crucial points in the MLS Regular Season.
Atlanta United is looking to improve its road record after securing a draw against CF Montréal last weekend. A late goal by Alexey Miranchuk resulted in a 1-1 tie, marking the team’s fifth road draw this season. Atlanta is determined to capture all three points against Colorado.
Meanwhile, the Rapids are in the playoff mix, currently sitting eighth in the Western Conference, just above the playoff line. They recently earned a vital 2-1 victory over Minnesota United, and the team is relying on their newfound speed and adaptability in the absence of key player Djordje Mihailovic.
Key for Atlanta will be converting their scoring opportunities. In their last match, they created numerous chances but struggled to finish. They hope that improved execution in front of goal will turn the tide this Saturday.
For Colorado, players like Darren Yapi and Calvin Harris have emerged as important assets in counter-attacks. Yapi scored two goals against Minnesota, and Harris provides essential speed on the wing. To prevent Atlanta from scoring, Colorado must minimize defensive lapses, particularly during transitions.
Fans can catch the action via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV or listen to the game on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game (English) and La Mejor – AM 1600 (Spanish).
Additionally, the Rapids announced the call-up of forward Sydney Wathuta from their MLS NEXT Pro team for this match. Wathuta previously played well in the Leagues Cup, contributing an assist in his first-team debut. This will be his fourth and final Short-Term Agreement this season.
The excitement builds as these two teams prepare to collide in what promises to be a tightly contested match.
Recent Posts
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features